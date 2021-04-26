Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.88 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

