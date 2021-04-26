Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.55 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 55.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

LOPE opened at $111.18 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.