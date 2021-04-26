Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,796 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $5,455,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 234.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,821 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Shares of CZR opened at $95.74 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

