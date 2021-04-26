Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.99 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.