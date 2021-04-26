Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,092 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Genuine Parts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 50,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of GPC opened at $122.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $123.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

