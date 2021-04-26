Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,835 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $157.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $159.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average is $133.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

