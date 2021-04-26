RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $322.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $215.05 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.