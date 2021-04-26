Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,167 ($80.57) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,683.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,467.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

