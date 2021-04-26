Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of RHI opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

