Robert W. Baird Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $195.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CE. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $157.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $159.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

