Robert W. Baird Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,334.45.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,099.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,137.45. Shopify has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

