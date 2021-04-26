Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

