Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Shares of PM opened at $94.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

