Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

