Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.33 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $123.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

