Rockland Trust Co. Has $854,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Marriott International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

MAR stock opened at $148.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

