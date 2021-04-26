Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 3,472 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $384.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

