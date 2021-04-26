Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,064 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,107,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $101.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.