Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

