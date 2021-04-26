Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

RCI stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

