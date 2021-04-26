Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

ROG opened at $203.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 655.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $205.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth $403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

