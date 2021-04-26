Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.