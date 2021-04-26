Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 52,592 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,894.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 52,451 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period.

Shares of JKE opened at $283.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.35. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

