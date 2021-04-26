Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

