Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 1,029 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,449. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

