Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 125 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 21,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

