Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,367 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $87,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

NYSE:ROP opened at $434.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.48 and its 200-day moving average is $408.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.55 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

