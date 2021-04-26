Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Raised to C$2.80 at Haywood Securities

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$2.80 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROXG. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.50 target price (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Roxgold alerts:

ROXG opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. Roxgold has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a market cap of C$719.59 million and a P/E ratio of 30.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.