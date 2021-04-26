Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $124.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

ALV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $106.12.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

