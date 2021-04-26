Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $15.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

