Royal Bank of Canada Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $285.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.13.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.08. Danaher has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $259.98. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 60.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.