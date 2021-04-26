Royal Bank of Canada Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $158.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $732,174,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.