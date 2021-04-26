Royal Vopak’s (VOPKY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Vopak from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Royal Vopak from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Royal Vopak stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Royal Vopak has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. Royal Vopak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

