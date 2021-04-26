RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Critical Contrast

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.93%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Volatility and Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57% RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39%

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 0.99 $4.08 million $3.83 1.62 RPT Realty $234.09 million 4.38 $91.51 million $1.08 11.69

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RPT Realty beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

