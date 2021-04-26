RWM Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.