RWM Asset Management LLC Has $159,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $213.31 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

