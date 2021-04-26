RWM Asset Management LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC stock opened at $121.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.