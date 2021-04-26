RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

