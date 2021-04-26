RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

