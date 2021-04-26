RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $340.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $228.30 and a 12-month high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

