RWM Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

