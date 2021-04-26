Ryder System (R) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Ryder System has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.15-4.65 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.50-0.60 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $74.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

