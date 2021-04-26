Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAGE. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $76.47 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

