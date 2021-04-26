salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $525,100.80 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $525,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $2,937,129.14.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $233.51 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $151.30 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

