Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $11.42 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.