Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.45

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank raised Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.