Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

SAXPY opened at $24.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.