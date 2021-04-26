Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €249.93 ($294.04).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €229.50 ($270.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €223.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €168.85. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

