Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.10

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 1374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

SC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.