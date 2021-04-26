Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 760 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.45. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

